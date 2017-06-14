FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat
June 14, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and dlbcl patients

* Epizyme - interim data as of June 1, 2017 show that tazemetostat treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with fl

* Tazemetostat continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile across all patient populations in this study

* As size of mutation study groups increase and patients remain on study, epizyme expects data will continue to evolve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

