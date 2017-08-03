FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 17 hours
BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eplus Inc:

* Eplus Inc- ‍on July 27, co's units entered amendment no. 5 to amended and restated agreement for wholesale financing and business financing agreement​

* Eplus- ‍amendment to credit facility temporarily increases aggregate limit of two components to $325.0 million from date of agreement through oct 25, 2017​

* Eplus- amendment provides units an election beginning july 1 in each subsequent year to temporarily increase aggregate limit of components to $325.0 million​

* Eplus inc - units entered into amendments to both agreements in connection with its credit facility - sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vldhLb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.