April 30 (Reuters) - Epp NV:

* EPP NV - EPP CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH GOVERNMENT REGARDING VARIOUS AVAILABLE FINANCIAL SUPPORT SCHEMES

* EPP NV - TO ENSURE ALL SHOPPING CENTERS IN PORTFOLIO ADHERE TO STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING AND HYGIENE REQUIREMENTS FOR SHOPPERS, TENANTS AND EMPLOYEES

* EPP NV - ENGAGING WITH TENANTS, LENDERS AND OTHER BUSINESS PARTNERS TO AGREE ON MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE SOLUTIONS DURING THIS CHALLENGING PERIOD