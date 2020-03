BRIEF-Epp Says FY Distributable Earnings Up 9.6% To Eur 105.5 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Epp NV:

* SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY NET PROPERTY INCOME UP 3.8% TO EUR148.1 MILLION (2018: EUR142.6 MILLION)

* FY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS UP 9.6% TO EUR105.5 MILLION (2018: EUR96.3 MILLION)

* FY OCCUPANCY 99.5% (2018: 99.6%)

* COVID-19 MAY TEMPORARILY IMPACT PROPERTIES, THEREFORE NO GUIDANCE CAN BE PROVIDED UNTIL THE SITUATION STABILISES & CAN BE PROPERLY ASSESSED

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 6.92 EUR CENTS

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 6.92 EUR CENTS

* FY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 7.5 EUR CENTS