May 8 (Reuters) - EPR Properties:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP FFO PER SHARE $0.82

* INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90

* CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MILLION TO $700.0 MILLION

* QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: