BRIEF-EPR Properties Q2 non-GAAP FFO per share $1.15

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EPR Properties

* EPR Properties reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP FFO per share $1.15

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $147.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20

* EPR Properties - ‍recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $9.6 million during three months ended June 30, 2017​

* EPR Properties - ‍increasing its 2017 investment spending guidance to a range of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion​

* EPR Properties - ‍disposition proceeds are expected to total $175.0 million to $250.0 million for 2017​

* EPR Properties - ‍FFO as adjusted guidance for 2017 is based on FFO per diluted share of $4.71 to $4.83​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: