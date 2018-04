April 9 (Reuters) - EPR Properties:

* EPR PROPERTIES SAYS ‍PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 4.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING​​

* EPR PROPERTIES - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​​