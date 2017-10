Sept 26 (Reuters) - EPS Holdings Inc

* Says co’s unit EP-SOGO Co., Ltd plans to fully acquire a Sapporo-based firm EXAM Co.,Ltd on Oct. 2

* Says EXAM is mainly engaged in site management organization (SMO) business

* Says acquisition price is undisclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dSWwJH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)