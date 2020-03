BRIEF-Epwin Group To Implement Controlled Shutdown Of Operating Sites

March 25 (Reuters) - Epwin Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

* DRAWING DOWN REMAINDER OF OUR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TAKEN DECISION TO IMPLEMENT A CONTROLLED SHUTDOWN OF EPWIN’S OPERATING SITES FOR A TEMPORARY PERIOD

* BELIEVES THAT IT WOULD BE IMPRUDENT TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* BOARD FULLY INTENDS TO RECOMMENCE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* INTENDS TO MAKE USE OF CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME GRANTS

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FY REVENUE OF £282.1M (2018: £281.1M)

* OPERATING PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP EXPECTS TO REPORT FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT OF £19.1M (2018: £18.7M)