April 25 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj:

* REG-EQ PLC’S INTERIM REPORT Q1 2018 – THE STRONG GROWTH OF EQ’S REAL ESTATE AND PRIVATE EQUITY ASSET MANAGEMENT CONTINUED

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)