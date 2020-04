April 6 (Reuters) - EQL Pharma AB:

* EQL PHARMA AB - GETS ORDER FROM SWEDISH HEALTHCARE

* EQL PHARMA AB - GETS ORDER THAT INCLUDES INVOICING OF ABOUT SEK 40 MILLION DURING Q1 2020/21

* EQL PHARMA AB - IN ADDITION, CO ESTIMATES TO BE ABLE TO INVOICE TOTAL OF SEK 15 MILLION THROUGH RETAILERS DURING FY 2020/21