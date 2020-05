BRIEF-EQL Pharma Q4 EBITDA Up At SEK 1.1 Mln

May 4 (Reuters) - EQL Pharma AB:

* YEAR-END REPORT APRIL 2019 - MARCH 2020

* WE PRESENT NEW FINANCIAL TARGETS THAT APPLY FOR NEXT FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, 2020/21 TO 2024/25, WHERE WE RAISE GROWTH TARGET TO 40 PERCENT ON AVERAGE OVER FIVE-YEAR PERIOD

* FOR OUR CURRENT FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, CORRESPONDING TARGET IS MORE THAN 30 PERCENT GROWTH

* TARGET FOR OUR EBIT MARGIN IS SET TO BE HIGHER THAN 25 PERCENT AT END OF NEW FIVE-YEAR PERIOD

* WE ARE RELATIVELY UNAFFECTED IN SHORT TERMS BY DELIVERY PROBLEMS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY’S MOVE TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM’S MAIN LIST WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/22.

* WE STILL HAVE TO PUT EXTRA ENERGY INTO SECURING SUPPLY FOR SECOND HALF OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q4 EBITDA FOR THE QUARTER WAS SEK 1.1 (0.4) MILLION

* SALES FOR TOTALLED SEK 18.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER, OUR SECOND STRONGEST QUARTER EVER, AND SEK 72 MILLION FOR YEAR