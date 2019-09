BRIEF-Eqs-Adhoc Leclanché Reports H1 Net Loss Chf 33.7 Mln

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ’S REPORTS HALF-YEAR RESULTS. ROBUST AND GROWING ORDER BOOK DRIVEN BY GLOBAL DEMAND FOR ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS EXCEEDS CHF 100 MILLION

* HALF-YEAR REVENUES OF CHF 7.0 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

* FULL DELIVERY OF ONGOING CONTRACTS IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN REVENUES IN H2 2019 AND 2020

* H1 EBITDA LOSS CHF 28.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 21.7 MILLION

* H1 NET LOSS OF CHF 33.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 25.2 MILLION