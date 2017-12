Dec 18 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EQS GROUP AG: ACQUISITION OF INTEGRITY LINE GMBH

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO CONFIDENTIALITY REGARDING PURCHASE PRICE​

* EQS GROUP AG‘S PLANNED REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL INCREASE BY 5%

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS FINANCED ENTIRELY FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE CARRIED OUT FOR THIS PURPOSE​

* SEES 2018 OVERALL REVENUE GROWTH OF 15-20%, AFTER DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)