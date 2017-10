BRIEF-EQS Group expands strategic focus to governance, risk & compliance business segment

Sept 26 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EQS GROUP AG EXPANDS STRATEGIC FOCUS TO GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE BUSINESS SEGMENT

* ‍SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR EXPANDS SCOPE FOR INVESTMENT​

* ‍EXPECTS REVENUES OF EUR31.2 TO EUR32.5 MILLION FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍EXTENSIVE EUR8 MILLION INVESTMENT PROGRAM UNTIL 2020, LEADING TO HIGHER REVENUE GROWTH BEGINNING IN 2019​

* ‍SALES GROWTH OF 10-15% IS EXPECTED FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AND IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 15-20% BEGINNING IN 2019​

* ‍GROUP‘S PLANNING FORESEES EXPENSES OF EUR 2.2 MILLION BY YEAR‘S END​

* ‍2017 NON-IFRS WILL DECREASE TO EUR2 TO EUR2.3 MILLION AS A RESULT OF INVESTMENT PROGRAM UNDERTAKEN IN 2017​