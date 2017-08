Aug 14 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* ‍REVENUES OF EUR 15.01 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR, REPRESENTING A 45% INCREASE OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* H1 ‍EBIT BEFORE ACQUISITION COSTS, PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION AND SCHEDULED AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED CUSTOMER BASES (NON-IFRS) DECLINED SLIGHTLY BY 3% TO EUR 912 THOUSAND​

* H1 ‍NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -37 THOUSAND​

* ‍UNCHANGED 2017 OUTLOOK​