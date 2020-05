BRIEF-EQS Group Q1 EBITDA Swings To Positive EUR 799,000

May 15 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED REVENUE INCREASES BY 21 PERCENT

* Q1 EBITDA JUMPS TO EUR 799 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -428 THOUSAND)

* OUTLOOK 2020: ADJUSTED REVENUE INCREASE OF 10 TO 20 PERCENT TO BETWEEN EUR 35.1 MILLION AND EUR 38.2 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR -255K (EUR -1.58 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EBITDA IN RANGE OF EUR 3.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: FORECAST IS SUBJECT TO MATERIAL EFFECTS FROM CORONA VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)