Dec 4 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EQS GROUP AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE - GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 7.9 MILLION RAISED

* NEW SHARES WERE PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT A PRICE OF EUR 62.50 PER SHARE