April 10 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE OF 16%, UP TO EUR 30.36 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS WAS EUR -218 THOUSAND

* PROPOSE TO DEFER MAY 18 DIVIDENDS FOR 2017 BUSINESS YEAR

* ADJUSTED EBIT DECREASED BY 9%, DOWN TO EUR 130,000 IN OCT-DEC PERIOD

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 1.5 MILLION AND EUR 2.1 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SALES INCREASE OF 19% TO 24%, RESULTING IN AN ESTIMATED EUR 36 MILLION TO EUR 37.6 MILLION IN REVENUE

* OUTLOOK 2018: INVESTMENTS OF ROUGHLY EUR 2.8 MILLION ARE BEING PLANNED