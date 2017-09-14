FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 3:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount

* Board to establish committee immediately upon close of rice transaction

* EQT Corp - immediately upon closing of rice deal, will establish a committee of board to evaluate options for addressing eqt’s sum-of-parts discount

* Based on committee’s recommendation, EQT’s board will announce a decision by end of Q1 2018

* EQT - production volume will no longer be a performance metric for eqt’s long-term compensation programs and will be replaced by efficiency metrics

* EQT- compensation committee to exclude acquired production volume from long-term compensation calculations related to producing rice wells as of deal close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
