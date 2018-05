May 2 (Reuters) -

* EQT COMBINES CANDIDATOR AND DGC IT SERVICES - CREATES NEW MANAGED IT SERVICES PROVIDER

* THE COMBINED GROUP WILL INITIALLY GO TO MARKET UNDER THEIR RESPECTIVE NAMES, CANDIDATOR AND DGC, AND WILL GRADUALLY INTEGRATE TO MERGE UNDER ONE NAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Stockholm Newsroom)