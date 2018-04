BRIEF-EQT Corp Qtrly Adjusted EPS $1.01

April 26 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $5.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RECORDED $2.3 BILLION NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BILLION VERSUS $894.2 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 TOTAL PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME 360 BCFE – 370 BCFE

* SEES 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME 1,520 BCFE - 1,550 BCFE

* SEES Q2 TOTAL LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME 4,475 MBBLS – 4,595 MBBLS

* PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

* SEES Q2 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST $120 MILLION TO $130 MILLION

* SEES FY TOTAL LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME 17,200 – 17,800 MBBLS

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MILLION TO $540 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: