BRIEF-EQT Corp Says Upon Termination Of Deal Under Certain Circumstances RMP To Reimburse EQM's Expenses Up To $5 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* EQT CORP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO REIMBURSE EQM’S EXPENSES UP TO $5 MILLION

* EQT CORP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MILLION LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP

* EQT CORP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES EQM MAY BE REQUIRED TO REIMBURSE RMP’S EXPENSES UP TO $5 MILLION

* EQT CORP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES EQM MAY BE REQUIRED TO REIMBURSE RMP'S EXPENSES UP TO $5 MILLION