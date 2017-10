Oct 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT:

* EQT VI brings in minority partners to accelerate growth of Anticimex

* EQT says ‍brings in blue chip investors such as AMF, AP6, Volito and Cubera in a 19% minority stake sale in Anticimex to accelerate growth​

* EQT says deal ‍valuing company at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 2.3 billion​ Source text for Eikon: