BRIEF-EQT Infrastructure Enters Into A New Scheme Implementation Agreement With Metlifecare

July 10 (Reuters) - EQT AB:

* EQT INFRASTRUCTURE ENTERS INTO A NEW SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH METLIFECARE

* EQT AB - APVG, AN ENTITY OWNED BY EQT INFRASTRUCTURE ENTERED NEW SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF METLIFECARE’S SHARES

* EQT AB - TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF NZD 6.00 PER SHARE GIVES A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY NZD1.3 BILLION

* EQT AB - METLIFECARE’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, NZ SUPER, WHICH HOLDS 19.86 PERCENT OF METLIFECARE’S SHARES, HAS COMMITTED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF SCHEME

* EQT AB - PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO DISCONTINUE COURT LITIGATION AND SETTLE ALL DISPUTES IN RESPECT OF SIA DATED 29 DECEMBER 2019