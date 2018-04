April 26 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners LP:

* EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS DECLARED A QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $1.065/UNIT FOR Q1 2018

* EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION IS 4% HIGHER THAN Q4 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: