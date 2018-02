Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* ASSET MANAGER EQT FUND MANAGEMENT SAYS EQT VIII FUND HOLDS FIRST AND FINAL CLOSE AT 10.75 BILLION EUROS HARD CAP.

* INVESTOR DEMAND FROM BOTH EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS WAS STRONG WITH APPROXIMATELY 70% OF THE COMMITMENTS TO EQT VIII MADE BY INVESTORS IN THE PREDECESSOR EQUITY FUND, EQT VII. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)