FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EQT sells 12.6 million shares in Academedia, cuts stake to 12.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-EQT sells 12.6 million shares in Academedia, cuts stake to 12.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - EQT AB:

* Sale of shares in Academedia to 12 high quality investors including Mellby Gård

* Marvin Holding Limited (a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and its co-investor) has entered into an agreement to sell 12,586,941 shares in Academedia ab

* Says sells to 12 high quality Swedish and international investors including Mellby Gård AB

* After sale, Marvin owns 11,511,385 shares, corresponding to approximately 12.1% of total number of shares in Academedia

* Mellby Gård AB, will through transaction increase its holding in Academedia from approximately 20.1% to 21.1% of total number of academedia shares

* Carnegie and SEB acted as advisors in transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.