Nov 9 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* EQT shareholders approve Rice Energy acquisition

* EQT Corp - ‍Expects to file final vote results later on Nov 9 and expects transaction to close on Monday, November 13, 2017​

* EQT Corp - ‍Of total shares cast, approximately 84% percent voted in favor of proposal to issue stock for execution of transaction​