BRIEF-Eqt to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* EQT to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition

* EQT Corp - ‍Commenced a search for two additional, independent board members​

* EQT - Board ‍will move 2018 annual shareholder meeting date to extend director nomination window to allow time for co to announce sum-of-parts decision​

* EQT CEO says ‍many investors have indicated that they believe separating midstream, upstream businesses is best way to address co's "sum-of-the-parts discount​"