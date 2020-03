BRIEF-Eqtec Says Very Hard To Predict Full Impact Of Covid-19 On Business At This Stage

March 23 (Reuters) - EQTEC PLC:

* EQTEC PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* EQTEC PLC - COMPANY IS WORKING TO PROTECT ITS CASH RESOURCES BY PRO-ACTIVELY MANAGING ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND WORKING CAPITAL

* EQTEC PLC - EXPECT NO REDUCTION IN OUR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING CAPABILITY FROM VIRUS

* EQTEC - MANAGING CAPEX, WORKING CAPITAL, IDENTIFYING OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXPENDITURE SAVINGS THAT WILL NOT IMPACT ON LONG-TERM SUCCESS OF CO

* EQTEC - VERY HARD TO PREDICT FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: