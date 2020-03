BRIEF-Equals Group Says Group Revenues To End Of February Were 33% Higher

March 17 (Reuters) - Equals Group PLC:

* EQUALS GROUP PLC - COVID-19 PREPARATIONS / TRADING UPDATE

* EQUALS GROUP PLC - GROUP REVENUES TO END OF FEBRUARY 2020 HAVE BEEN RESILIENT AND WERE 33% HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* EQUALS GROUP - IMPLEMENTING CASH CONSERVATION & COST REDUCTION PLANS ACROSS ITS BUSINESS, IN ADDITION TO THOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR

* EQUALS GROUP PLC - IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020, OUR CORPORATE REVENUES HAVE BEEN RESILIENT

* EQUALS GROUP PLC - SMALLEST PART OF OUR BUSINESS, TRAVEL CASH, HAS BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19