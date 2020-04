BRIEF-Equals Group Says Measures To Cut 20% Pay Of Employees Not Furloughed

April 21 (Reuters) - Equals Group PLC:

* EQUALS GROUP - MEASURES TO CUT 20% PAY OF EMPLOYEES NOT FURLOUGHED INCLUDING BOARD & EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AS TEMPORARY CASH CONSERVATION MEASURE

* EQUALS GROUP PLC - SUCCESS OF HOME-WORKING IS ALSO ENABLING BOARD TO REVIEW GROUP’S OFFICE SPACE REQUIREMENTS, ESPECIALLY IN LONDON

* EQUALS GROUP - QTRLY GROUP REVENUES TO 31 MARCH 2020 WERE 32% HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AT £8.3 MILLION

* EQUALS GROUP - OUTLOOK FOR Q2-2020 LARGELY DICTATED BY LENGTH AND SEVERITY OF LOCKDOWN IN UK AND IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: