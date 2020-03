March 27 (Reuters) - eQube Gaming Ltd:

* EQUBE GAMING LTD - HAS HAD NO REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF OUR OFFICES

* EQUBE GAMING LTD - ANDREW JANKO IS STILL ACTIVELY ENGAGED AS CEO WITH SANDI JOHNSTON SERVING AS COO

* EQUBE GAMING - EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, EQUBE TEMPORARILY LAID OFF 85% OF ITS FULL TIME EQUIVALENTS IN ITS NEVADA, IRELAND AND EDMONTON OFFICES