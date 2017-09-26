FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Equifax chairman CEO Richard Smith retires
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Equifax chairman CEO Richard Smith retires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax chairman, CEO, Richard Smith retires; board of directors appoints current board member Mark Feidler chairman; Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr Appointed interim CEO; company to initiate CEO search

* Equifax Inc - ‍board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman​

* Equifax Inc - ‍company to initiate CEO search​

* Equifax Inc - ‍Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr, who most recently served as president, Asia Pacific, has been appointed as interim CEO

* Equifax Inc - ‍Smith has agreed to serve as an unpaid adviser to Equifax to assist in transition​

* Equifax Inc - ‍have formed a special committee of board to focus on issues arising from security incident​

* Equifax Inc - ‍board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman​

* Equifax inc’s Richard Smith​ says “‍At this critical juncture, I believe it is in best interests of company to have new leadership”

* Equifax inc - ‍Richard Smith will retire as chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective September 26, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.