BRIEF-Equifax Inc Says Mark Begor's Base Salary Is $1.5 Million

March 28 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX INC SAYS UNDER EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH MARK BEGOR, BEGOR’S BASE SALARY IS $1.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* EQUIFAX INC SAYS UNDER EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH MARK BEGOR, BEGOR WILL BE GRANTED AN INITIAL EQUITY AWARD WITH A VALUE OF $7 MILLION

* EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY

* EQUIFAX INC SAYS UNDER EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, MARK BEGOR WILL BE AWARDED A ONE-TIME SPECIAL GRANT IN AMOUNT OF $10 MILLION