BRIEF-Equifax Inc - Submitted Statement For Record To Multiple Congressional Committees Regarding Cybersecurity Incident Announced On Sept. 7, 2017

May 7 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX INC - ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017

* EQUIFAX - STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS

* EQUIFAX - ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS

* EQUIFAX INC - DETERMINED APPROXIMATE NUMBER OF VALID U.S. GOVERNMENT-ISSUED IDS UPLOADED TO DISPUTE PORTAL INCLUDE 38,000 DRIVER’S LICENSES

* EQUIFAX - APPROXIMATE NUMBER OF VALID U.S. GOVERNMENT-ISSUED IDS UPLOADED TO DISPUTE PORTAL INCLUDE 12,000 SOCIAL SECURITY/TAXPAYER ID CARDS, 3,200 PASSPORTS/PASSPORT CARDS