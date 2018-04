April 2 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX INTERIM CEO PAULINO DO REGO BARROS JR’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $3.7 MLN SEC FILING

* EQUIFAX INC FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO RICHARD SMITH'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $15.7 MILLION VERSUS $15 MILLION IN FY 2016