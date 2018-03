BRIEF-Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer

March 28 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* EQUIFAX INC - BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

* EQUIFAX INC - BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16

* EQUIFAX INC - BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR

* EQUIFAX INC - PAULINO HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL RETIRE FROM EQUIFAX IN EARLY 2019

* EQUIFAX INC - BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16

* EQUIFAX INC - BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS