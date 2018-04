BRIEF-Equifax Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.43

April 25 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUE OF $865.7 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, A 4 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37, REVENUE VIEW $854.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DURING Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY RECORDED EXPENSES, NET OF INSURANCE RECOVERIES OF $68.7 MILLION RELATED TO CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS

* “OUR Q1 OPERATING RESULTS WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED”

* DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS

* EXECUTIVE SAYS "OVER COMING MONTHS, MY FOCUS WILL BE TO ACCELERATE INVESTMENTS TO ENHANCE OUR INFRASTRUCTURE AND DATA SECURITY"