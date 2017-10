BRIEF-Equifax says cybersecurity incident from before Sept. 7 affected about 100,000 Canadian consumers​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Equifax Canada:

* Equifax provides Canadians with additional clarity on cybersecurity incident involving consumer information

* Says providing additional information to canadians that may be among certain consumers impacted by cybersecurity incident announced by equifax

* Says originally thought incident was limited to U.S. consumers; discovered shortly before Sept. 7 announcement some Canadian, U.K. consumers were also impacted​

* Says believe incident from before Sept. 7 involves potential access to personal information of approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers​

* Says information that may have been breached includes name, address, social insurance number and, in limited cases, credit card numbers​