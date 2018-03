BRIEF-Equifax Says Has Confirmed Identities Of U.S. Consumers Whose Partial Driver's License Information Was Taken

March 1 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX RELEASES UPDATED INFORMATION ON 2017 CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT

* EQUIFAX INC - HAS CONFIRMED IDENTITIES OF U.S. CONSUMERS WHOSE PARTIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE INFORMATION WAS TAKEN

* EQUIFAX SAYS WAS ABLE TO IDENTIFY CONSUMERS BY REFERENCING OTHER INFORMATION IN PROPRIETARY COMPANY RECORDS

* EQUIFAX - ‍ NEWLY IDENTIFIED CONSUMERS WERE NOT PREVIOUSLY INFORMED BECAUSE SSNS WERE NOT STOLEN TOGETHER WITH THEIR PARTIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE INFO​

* EQUIFAX - IDENTIFIED ABOUT 2.4 MILLION U.S. CONSUMERS WHOSE NAMES, PARTIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE INFO WAS STOLEN, BUT WERE NOT IN PRIOR IDENTIFIED AFFECTED POPULATION

* EQUIFAX - ‍FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT CO'S CORE CONSUMER, EMPLOYMENT & INCOME OR COMMERCIAL CREDIT REPORTING DATABASES WERE ACCESSED AS PART OF CYBERATTACK​