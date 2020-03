BRIEF-Equillium Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.44

March 26 (Reuters) - Equillium Inc:

* EQUILLIUM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EQUILLIUM - MAINTAINING GUIDANCE THAT WE ANTICIPATE REPORTING INITIAL DATA FROM EQUATE STUDY DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020

* EQUILLIUM - REITERATE GUIDANCE THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2021

* EQUILLIUM - HELD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $53.1 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019

* EQUILLIUM - HAVE PAUSED ENROLLMENT IN THE EQUIP TRIAL FOR UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA AND THE EQUALISE TRIAL FOR LUPUS NEPHRITIS

* EQUILLIUM - REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE TO REPORT INITIAL DATA FROM EQUATE TRIAL IN ACUTE GVHD IN H2 2020