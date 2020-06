June 1 (Reuters) - Equillium Inc:

* EQUILLIUM INC SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, DANIEL BRADBURY VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO 65% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY OTHERWISE PAYABLE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* EQUILLIUM INC SAYS CEO, BRUCE STEEL VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO 85% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY OTHERWISE PAYABLE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020