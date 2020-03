BRIEF-Equiniti Group Says Recommended Final Dividend Of 3.54 Pence Per Share

March 12 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS

* REDUCTION IN NET DEBT TO £343.6M (31 DECEMBER 2018: £352.0M)

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.54 PENCE PER SHARE

* UNPREDICTABLE SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS INTRODUCES FURTHER UNCERTAINTY TO CURRENT YEAR

* MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 3 - 7% PER ANNUM

* MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE OF GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OF C25 BPS PER ANNUM

* MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF 6 - 7% OF REVENUE

* FY REVENUE 555.7 MILLION STG VERSUS PROFORMA 2018 REVENUE 530.9 MILLION STG

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 39.8 MILLION STG VERSUS PROFORMA 2018 PBT 24.3 MILLION STG