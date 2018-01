Jan 25 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* EQUINIX CEO STEVE SMITH RESIGNS; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND FORMER CEO PETER VAN CAMP APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* CEO STEVE SMITH HAS MADE DECISION TO RESIGN AS CEO

* APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PETER VAN CAMP INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BOARD WILL COMMENCE A FORMAL PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW CEO