Sept 20 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix Inc - ‍issued and sold EUR 1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% senior notes due 2025​

* Equinix Inc - ‍notes will bear interest at rate of 2.875% per annum and will mature on October 1, 2025- SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wGf7mN) Further company coverage: