BRIEF-Equinix sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.187 bln to $1.195 bln
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Equinix sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.187 bln to $1.195 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $1.187 billion to $1.195 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.355 billion to $4.363 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 25 percent to $1.152 billion

* Equinix Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.02​

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equinix Inc - sees q4 ‍adjusted EBITDA to range between $562 million and $570 million​

* Equinix Inc - sees q4 ‍capital expenditures to range between $355 million and $375 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
