BRIEF-Equinor Launches USD 3 Bln Action Plan To Strengthen Financial Resilience In 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - Equinor ASA:

* REG-EQUINOR LAUNCHES USD 3 BILLION ACTION PLAN TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL RESILIENCE IN 2020

* EQUINOR ASA - ELEMENT OF ACTION PLAN IS REDUCING ORGANIC CAPEX FOR 2020 FROM USD 10-11 BILLION TO AROUND USD 8.5 BILLION, A REDUCTION OF AROUND 20%

* EQUINOR ASA - ELEMENTS OF ACTION PLAN IS REDUCING EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR 2020 FROM AROUND USD 1.4 BILLION TO AROUND USD 1 BILLION (2).

* EQUINOR ASA - REDUCTIONS IN ORGANIC CAPEX ARE DRIVEN BY A STRICT PROCESS OF PRIORITISATION

* EQUINOR ASA - MAIN ELEMENTS OF ACTION PLAN: REDUCING OPERATING (3) COSTS FOR 2020 BY AROUND USD 700 MILLION COMPARED TO ORIGINAL ESTIMATES

* EQUINOR ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE RISK OF SPREADING CORONA VIRUS AND HAVE SO FAR BEEN ABLE TO MAINTAIN PRODUCTION AT ALL OUR FIELDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)