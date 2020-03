BRIEF-Equinor: One Confirmed With Corona Virus At Martin Linge

March 11 (Reuters) - Equinor ASA:

* EQUINOR: ONE CONFIRMED WITH CORONA VIRUS AT MARTIN LINGE - EQUINOR.COM

* MEASURES TO PREVENT FURTHER CONTAMINATION FOR OFFSHORE INSTALLATIONS HAS BEEN INTRODUCED. IT HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED WHEN PERSON WILL BE BROUGHT ASHORE

* IS IN DIALOGUE WITH NORWEGIAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES ABOUT FURTHER MEASURES

* MARTIN LINGE FIELD IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND IS PLANNED TO START PRODUCTION AT END OF 2020

* THERE ARE CURRENTLY 776 PERSONS OFFSHORE, WORKING ON PROJECT AND SPREAD ACROSS THREE INSTALLATIONS